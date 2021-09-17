Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.