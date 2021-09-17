Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

MIRM opened at $18.33 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

