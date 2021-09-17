Zhihu Inc.’s (NYSE:ZH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of ZH opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

