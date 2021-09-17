OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 173,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,440,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

