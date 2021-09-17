CENAQ Energy Corp’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 22nd

CENAQ Energy’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. CENAQ Energy had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CENQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

