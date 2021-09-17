Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $36.01. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 25,583 shares.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

