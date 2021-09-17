DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

DigitalOcean’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. DigitalOcean had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $775,500,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $86.60 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

