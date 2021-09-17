BowX Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical volume of 917 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $10.00 on Friday. BowX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $48,565,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $43,548,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

