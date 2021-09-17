Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

