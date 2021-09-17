Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regency Centers traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 16364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

