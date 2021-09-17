The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $67.56. The Timken shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 4,120 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.