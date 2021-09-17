iClick Interactive Asia Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 721% compared to the average daily volume of 246 put options.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.