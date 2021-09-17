Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.