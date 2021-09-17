Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 403,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

