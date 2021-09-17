Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading Up 1.2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

About Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

