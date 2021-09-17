Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.56. 20,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 49,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

