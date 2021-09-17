Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 123%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price was up 123% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,916,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 166,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

