Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) Trading 342.9% Higher

Shares of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) traded up 342.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC.

