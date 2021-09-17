Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

SBLUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

