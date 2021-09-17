Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target at $57.75

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 390,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.