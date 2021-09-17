Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.68. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.93. The company had a trading volume of 467,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,210. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.84.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.