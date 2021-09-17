All Sports Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $21.03 million and $1.42 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

