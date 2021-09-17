Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.45. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

