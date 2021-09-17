HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Up 0.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

