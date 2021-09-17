Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $45.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 1,357,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,495. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter worth $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.