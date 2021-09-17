SIBCoin Market Cap Tops $724,516.46 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $724,516.46 and approximately $2,441.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,827.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.59 or 0.07429934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.60 or 0.00388067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.01335106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.15 or 0.00554392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.17 or 0.00512618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00342192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006302 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,415,880 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

