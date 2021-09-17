Brokerages Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT at $60.00

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Holcim stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 123,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,547. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

