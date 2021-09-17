Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

