ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

