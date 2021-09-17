Tutti Frutti (TFF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,022.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $75,897.68 and $6,022.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00140204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00804679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046220 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

