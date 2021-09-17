China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

