Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) PT at €18.10

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DIC traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.30 ($18.00). The stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.20 and its 200 day moving average is €15.02. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

