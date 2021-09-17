AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMC Networks reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 262,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.