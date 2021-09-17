SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 12,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

