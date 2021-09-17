WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.83. 67,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 88,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

