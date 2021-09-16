Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. 1,271,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

