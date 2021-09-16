Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

CHD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

