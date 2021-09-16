Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

YUM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.94. 1,781,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,996. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

