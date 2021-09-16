ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $3.41 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00007107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $191.97 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00120855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00175335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.87 or 0.07382675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 0.99634155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00856243 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

