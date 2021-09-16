Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

FLUIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$42.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

