Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 491.3% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.80. 1,962,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

