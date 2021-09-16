Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

