$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $619.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.38. 144,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

