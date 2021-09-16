$610.57 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report sales of $610.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.64 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of KEX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 266,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

