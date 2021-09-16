Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGRVF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $$114.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Legrand has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.