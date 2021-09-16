Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target at C$22.63

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.18. 131,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

