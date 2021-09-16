$0.51 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.10. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 13,085,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,190,773. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

