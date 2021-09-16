Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price at $101.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 454,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,393. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

