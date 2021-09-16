Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. TripAdvisor reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 946,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

