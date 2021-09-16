Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4,968.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

